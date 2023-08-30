HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — As we head into the holiday weekend, here are some events you don’t want to miss!

View the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Virginia

Hampton

Crabtown Seafood Festival

On Saturday, Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. visit Mill Point Park for an event honoring Hampton’s history. As a city built on seafood, the festival will have seafood vendors, fishing boats, and educational exhibits about the Chesapeake Bay. Try fresh seafood, check out nautical-inspired art and listen to live music. The fun continues from the park to the downtown docks. Not just for adults, kids can participates in games, sand activities and more. The event is free and open to the public.

Photo courtesy of City of Hampton Parks and Recreation.

Celebrate Healthcare for the Back 2 School Party

On Saturday, Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. visit the Virginia Air and Space Science Center for the Celebrate Healthcare Back 2 School Party! You can tour the center for free. While supplies last there will be free school supplies for all students and elementary teachers. Get free haircuts, chair massages and face painting. There will be STEM interactive science activities and demonstrations. The event is for families, teachers and students. Admission is free. Register at the link here.

Newport News

3rd Annual One Love Reggae Festival

On Saturday, Sept. 2, Transitions Family Violence Services and Tradition Brewing Company is hosting the One Love Reggae Music Festival from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

It is a “celebration of love, diversity and unity inspired by the ideals and messages of reggae music.” The festival will have 11 bands, two stages, over 45 venders, 18 local craft beers and variety of cuisines.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be used to support Transitions Family Violence Services. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the event. It is free and open to teh public.

Norfolk

Fashioning Innovation: Madame Alexander at 100

It’s the opening week of “Fashioning Innovation: Madame Alexander at 100” at the Barry Art Museum at Old Dominion University. Now through Dec. 31, visit to see the story and history of fashion dolls. It will feature one of the largest public doll collections in America. Barbie dolls will also be on display. See three original Barbie dolls with their vintage wardrobe ensembles and cases. The museum admission is free and open to the public.

Portsmouth

Olde Towne Antique & Flea Market 20th Anniversary

Celebrate 20 years of the Olde Towne Antique & Flea Market. Find treasures from over 75 vendors offering furniture, china, silverware art and more. There will be live music, historical interpreters and prize drawings every hour. It is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

Suffolk

AVERYFEST 2023: African-American Cultural Festival

On Saturday, Sept. 2 from 4-8 p.m. visit this African-American cultural festival at Bennetts Creek Park. There will be food, music and more entertainment. Tickets are required for the event and donation-based. Click here to get your tickets.

Movies in the Plaza

Movies are back in Town Center. Every Saturday evening in September and October, watch a family-friendly outdoor film by the Fountain Plaza. This weekend, the nights kick off with “Minions: The Rise of Gru” at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 2. No seats will be provided, so bring your chairs and blankets. Limited free popcorn will be available. Guests are encouraged to try food nearby and enjoy the options at Town Center. Eat before, or pick-up to go to watch during the film. The movies are free and open to the public.

Virginia Beach

Chartway Virginia Beach 10 Miler & 5K

It’s the inaugural Chartway Virginia Beach 10 Miler & 5K this weekend on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 at the oceanfront. Cheer on runners as they take on the 5K, 10 Miler, or both! Registration is still available online. Don’t leave right after the race, but get ready to celebrate! The Post Race Celebration will have beer, food, live music and more. For road closure information click here.

NABA Intercity 2023

NABA Intercity is this weekend at the oceanfront, 1045 19th St. Starting on Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3. Since 1989, the Filipino Heritage basketball tournament and event has been hosted in different cities across the United States and Canada. According to the event, it “aims to unite, elevate and celebrate the global Filipino community through the highest quality sports events in North America.” This year, watch as athletes compete in basketball, volleyball, badminton and bowling.

North Carolina

Note: Severe weather could impact events. Check with events for updates and latest information.

Elizabeth City

First Friday ArtWalk

From 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 explore art studios and businesses in downtown Elizabeth City for the First Friday ArtWalk. The event will have free sailboat rides, live music, vendors and more. Arts of the Albemarle will debut an exhibit “Illumination” by Jeff Weekley, oil portraits painted on wood panels.

Nags Head

WRV Outer Banks Pro

Through Monday, Sept. 4 the OBX Pro surfing competition is underway at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head. Spend Labor Day weekend watching the pros take on the waves in the North America Qualifying Series. Watch the contest live and view up-to-date results at the link here.