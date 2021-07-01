A ‘Bike Rodeo’ is on its way to James City County

In this July 10, 2019, photo, mountain bikes are displayed at Cycles Etc bicycle shop in Salem, N.H. On Tuesday, July 16, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for June. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The James City County Police Department is hosting a “Bike Rodeo” for those looking to improve their riding skills.

Bike Rodeos are a fun and interactive way for children to learn the important rules of the road.

Whether you are a new or an experienced biker, you are welcome to participate.

The Bike Rodeo is scheduled for July 17 at Clara Byrd Baker Elementary School from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Participants will learn to properly wear a helmet, use hand signals, and steer and maneuver their bikes. New riders, don’t be afraid to take your first ride. You will ride through different courses to boost your confidence and then you’re on your way.

Preregistration is required, and space is limited.

Please contact Master Police Officer Ben Woodhouse at 757-259-5150 or ben.woodhouse@jamescitycountyva.gov with questions about the program.