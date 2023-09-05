COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — A former Southampton County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Monday after just two months on the job, facing charges connected to illegally sharing a cell phone with a prisoner, the sheriff’s office said.

Katie McCann (Photo – Southampton County Sheriff’s Office)

Katie Renay McCann, 34, of Suffolk faces charges of felony illegal conveyance of a cellular phone to a prisoner, felony conspiracy of illegal conveyance of a cellular phone to a prisoner and three charges of delivery of articles to prisoners or committed persons.

McCann had been a deputy sheriff since July 3 and was assigned to the Detention Division when she was terminated Monday.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office said it received information about potential policy and criminal violations over the Labor Day weekend and immediately began investigating the allegations. The investigation led to the warrants eventually being issued and her arrest.

McCann was released Monday on a $5,000 unsecured bond. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Southampton General District Court at 9 a.m. Friday.

“The poor decisions of one deputy do not reflect the high standards set forth by the agency as a whole,” said Southampton County Sheriff Josh A. Wyche Sr. “I am proud of the men and women who show up each day and represent this agency with their professionalism and dedication.”