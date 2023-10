VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police need help to find a 95-year-old man reported missing in Virginia Beach.

Aubrey Eugene Harrington was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday at Sentara Bayside Hospital. He was believed to be heading to Virginia Beach General Hospital.

He’s potentially in a blue 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with Virginia tag JXC7996. He’s about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 125 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

If you find Harrington, call 911 of the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101.