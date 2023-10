VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY — Nine people, including three children, are displaced after a mobile home fire on Thursday in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department says crews responded around 11:40 p.m. to the 1100 of Virginia Beach Blvd. and found the single-wide mobile home “heavily involved” with smoke and flames.

Virginia Beach firefighters respond to a mobile home fire on Virginia Beach Blvd. on Oct. 12, 2023 (Courtesy VBFD)

The fire was marked under control just after noon and no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the victims and the fire is still under investigation.