PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Several events are taking place in Hampton Roads on Monday to remember those lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed after terrorists hijacked planes that crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania (the last of which was diverted from the U.S. Capitol thanks to the heroic actions of passengers and crew onboard Flight 93).

Monday marks 22 since the tragic events, meaning kids currently in school weren’t alive at the time. However, local schools like those in Virginia Beach are planning remembrance events, with first responders and other educational opportunities.

There are also remembrance events going on throughout the country, including one in Alaska that President Biden plans to attend.

Here’s the list of events locally:

Norfolk

The USS New York, docked at Naval Station Norfolk, is holding a ceremony on the ship’s well deck at 10 a.m.

It will feature speakers from the New York City Fire Department and members of the ship’s crew that were personally impacted by 9/11.

The ship, commissioned in New York City in 2009, was made from 7.5 tons of World Trade Center steel and has the motto “Strength forged through sacrifice. Never forget.”

Chesapeake

Chesapeake is holding its annual remembrance ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at the city’s 9/11 memorial at 900 City Park Drive.

Virginia Beach

Pembroke Elementary and other schools are holding a day of remembrance, with first responders greeting students on Monday.

Portsmouth

There will be a ceremony at 11 a.m. at High Street Landing in Olde Towne that’s open to the public.

Newport News

Christopher Newport University is holding a ceremony at 10 a.m. at the university’s Gaines Theatre. The event is organized by the Newport News Police Department, Newport News Fire Department, and Newport News Sheriff’s Office. Mayor Phillip Jones and CNU President William Kelly will provide remarks.

The event is open to the public.