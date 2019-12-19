87-year-old dies in crash on Olde Towne Road in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police say a fatal crash happened on Olde Towne Road in James City County Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to a call about a crash in the 5400 block of Olde Town Road around 6:45 p.m., police said.

A 39-year-old woman was traveling south on the road in a 2018 Ford Edge and entered a curve when she saw a 2002 Chrysler minivan headed toward her vehicle across the center line.

The Ford tried to move over but was struck head-on.

The driver of the minivan, an 87-year-old Williamsburg woman, was taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the ford was transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Olde Towne Road was still shut down as of about 8:45 p.m.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. There were no passengers.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.