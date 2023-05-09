NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An 81-year-old Newport News man has been arrested in connection to an alleged sexual assault from nearly three decades ago.

Daniel Landis faces charges of indecent liberties and aggravated sexual battery, Newport News police announced Tuesday.

Few details have been shared by investigators, but Landis’ arrest Tuesday comes months after the alleged assault was first reported to police back on August 23, 2022.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on Landis is asked to call 757–247–2500.