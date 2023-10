NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An 80-year-old man died after crashing into another vehicle and a tree on Wednesday night in Norfolk.

Police believe the crash around 7 p.m. at Bluestone Avenue and W. 49th Street happened when the man suffered a medical emergency.

The 80-year-old died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, while the other driver was also taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the man who died will be released pending family notification, police say.