HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of an apartment fire that left eight residents displaced in Hampton on Friday.

Officials said the fire happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Doolittle Road. This is at the Langley Square Apartments.

Crews arrived to heavy smoke and fire coming through the roof of the two-story apartment.

Video provided from local viewer

In the 16-unit apartment building, four units sustained damage due to the fire. It took firefighters approximately 45 minutes to put the fire out.

Firefighters were able to safely evacuate all residents from the building, and no injuries were reported.

Due to the damage of building, the building has been deemed uninhabitable.

Officials said at least eight residents have been displaced.

The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue is coordinating with the apartment complex and the Red Cross to arrange housing for those displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.