VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported but eight people are displaced after a fire Thursday morning on Taylor Road in Virginia Beach.

It happened in the 1100 block, near Whitehurst Grove Park. Firefighters got the call at 6:27 a.m. A photo from the scene from VBFD shows heavy damage to the back of the home.

Five adults and three children lived inside the home, but they do not need Red Cross assistance, VBFD said. They were alerted by a smoke alarm.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.