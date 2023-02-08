HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The 757 Sober Ride program will be offering free Lyft rides on Super Bowl Sunday.

The program will be offering free Lyft rides of up to a $15 value for local residents to get home safely following the big game. This promotion will be available in all cities in the Hampton Roads Southside and Peninsula area.

When requesting the Lyft, use the code “757 Sober Ride” to receive the promotion. Codes cannot be used to reserve a later pickup time.

To learn more about the 757 Sober Ride program, click here.