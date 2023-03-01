HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – 757 Sober Rides is offering free or reduced-fare rides on St. Patrick’s Day.

According to a press release, those who are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in the Hampton Roads Southside and Peninsula coverage area will be able to get free or reduced Lyft ride from 4 p.m. on Mar. 17 until 4 a.m. on Mar. 18.

Residents will be able to use this special offer by downloading the Lyft app and entering the 757 Sober Ride code into the app’s payment tab. Users will then receive up to $15 off their ride home.

The code for this discount will be released at 3 p.m. on St. Patrick’s day and can be found on the Drive Safe Hampton Roads website.