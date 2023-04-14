HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – 757 Sober Rides will be offering free or discounted Lyft rides that people can use on Cinco de Mayo.

From May 5 at 4 p.m. until May 6 at 4 a.m., residents ages 21 and older will be able to enter the 757 Sober Ride code into their Lyft app to receive up to $15 off of a ride.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The promo code will be available at 3 p.m. on May 5 and can be added to your account by going to the “Payment” tab under the “Add Lyft Pass option.”

This offer is valid for ride originating from or have a destination within Hampton Roads. To learn more about the promotion and where to get the code, click here.