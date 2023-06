HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The 757 Sober Ride program will be offering free Lyft rides on Independence Day.

The program will be offering free Lyft rides up to $15 Monday July 3 through Wednesday, July 5. The offer is valid in all cities in Hampton Roads Southside and Peninsula.

Use Promo Code “4th of July” to access the free ride. The code is limited to the first 700 passengers and can not be used to schedule a pick up in advance.

To learn more about the 757 Sober Ride program, click here.