HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – 757 Sober Rides will be offering free or reduced-fare rides on Memorial Day.
The offer will be valid from 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 28 to 4 a.m. Sunday, May 30 and is available in all cities in Hampton Roads southside and the peninsula coverage areas.
Those who would like to use the code can access it starting at 3 p.m. on the DriveSafeHr website, and then the code can be added to the Lyft app under the “Payment” tab.
Those who used the code will be able to get up to $15 off of a ride home after celebrating the holiday.