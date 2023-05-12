HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – 757 Sober Rides will be offering free or reduced-fare rides on Memorial Day.

The offer will be valid from 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 28 to 4 a.m. Sunday, May 30 and is available in all cities in Hampton Roads southside and the peninsula coverage areas.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those who would like to use the code can access it starting at 3 p.m. on the DriveSafeHr website, and then the code can be added to the Lyft app under the “Payment” tab.

Those who used the code will be able to get up to $15 off of a ride home after celebrating the holiday.