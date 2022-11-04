HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) —Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR) is sponsoring 757 Sober Ride from 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 until 4 a.m. on Nov. 24.

During this period, residents 21 and older who have been drinking can enter the 757 Sober Ride code in the Lyft app’s payment tab to receive a free ride (up to $15) home.

The free rides will span Hampton Roads southside and the Peninsula. Both new and existing Lyft users are eligible.

The free ride code will be published on DHSR’s website at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and can only be used during the allotted period.

“Using Lyft as an alternative to impaired driving is a smart option for individuals and for reducing social harm in their communities,” said Kamillah Wood, Director of Public Policy for Community Safety at Lyft.

“Roadway Safety Programs like in Hampton Roads and Lyft’s public partnerships empower communities with safer options for themselves and those around them.”

DSHR is hoping to encourage would-be drunk drivers to make safe decisions and prevent car accidents, as drunk-driving-related crashes surge on Thanksgiving Eve or Blackout Wednesday.

The 757 Sober Ride program is sponsored by the Christopher King Foundation and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

“Add a sober designated driver to your Thanksgiving Eve agenda,” said DHSR. “We want you, your friends, and your family to make it to the Thanksgiving table this year. 757 Sober Ride is there for you.”