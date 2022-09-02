HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR) is sponsoring the 757 Sober Ride program to offer alcohol-impaired drivers free or reduced fare rides on Labor Day.

Local residents 21 and older can receive a free or reduced Lyft rides of up to $15 from 4 p.m. on Monday September 5 until 4 a.m. on Tuesday September 6.

Residents will need to download the Lyft app, and put the 757 Sober Ride code on the apps “Payment” tab. The code will be posted at 3 p.m. on Monday on the 757 Sober Ride website and covers trips originating from Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Williamsburg.

Over the 2021 Labor Day holiday, there were 688 traffic related injuries and 10 fatalities on the Commonwealth roads.

Beginning in October, the program is set to expand to all citied in the Southside and Peninsula and will add additional holidays.