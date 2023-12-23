HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR) is sponsoring 757 Sober Ride on New Year’s Eve.

DSHR is partnering with Lyft to make sure Hampton Roads residents have a safe holiday beginning Sunday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 1 at 4 a.m. During this period, free or reduced fare rides will be offered to those celebrating with alcohol.

“It is critical that anyone heading out to a bar or party to plan for a sober driver to see them home safely,” said Jonathan Turner, 757 Sober Ride Chairperson. “If you have a holiday gathering on your calendar, make smart choices and plan out how you’re going to get home safely once the celebration ends. We want drivers to take this night seriously. Driving drunk is deadly, and no one should ever take that risk.”

Residents aged 21 and older can download the Lyft app and enter the 757 Sober Ride code in the app’s payment tab to receive their safe transportation home. The code will be posted on DSHR’s website at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31.