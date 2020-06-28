75-year-old man dies following two-vehicle accident involving RTV in Mathews County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a 75-year-old man died following an accident Saturday afternoon in Mathews County.

According to Sergeant Michelle Anaya of Virginia State Police, troopers were called to a two-vehicle accident on Route 14, eastbound, just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Reports revealed that 77-year-old Fredric C. Kutch was traveling eastbound on Route 14 when his vehicle struck a Kubota RTV operated by 75-year-old Walter Martens Strieter.

State Police say Strieter initially suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Walter Reed Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say Kutch was charged with reckless driving following the accident.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10