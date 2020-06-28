75-year-old man dies following two-vehicle accident involving RTV in Mathews County

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a 75-year-old man died following an accident Saturday afternoon in Mathews County.
According to Sergeant Michelle Anaya of Virginia State Police, troopers were called to a two-vehicle accident on Route 14, eastbound, just before 6 p.m. Saturday.
Reports revealed that 77-year-old Fredric C. Kutch was traveling eastbound on Route 14 when his vehicle struck a Kubota RTV operated by 75-year-old Walter Martens Strieter.
State Police say Strieter initially suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Walter Reed Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Police say Kutch was charged with reckless driving following the accident.
