75-year-old man dies following two-vehicle accident involving RTV in Mathews County

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a 75-year-old man died following an accident Saturday afternoon in Mathews County.

According to Sergeant Michelle Anaya of Virginia State Police, troopers were called to a two-vehicle accident on Route 14, eastbound, just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Reports revealed that 77-year-old Fredric C. Kutch was traveling eastbound on Route 14 when his vehicle struck a Kubota RTV operated by 75-year-old Walter Martens Strieter.

State Police say Strieter initially suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Walter Reed Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say Kutch was charged with reckless driving following the accident.

Latest Posts