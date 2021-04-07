73-year-old woman missing out of Suffolk, considered endangered

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police need help to find a missing woman considered endangered.

Linda Yvonne Ward, 73, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday talking to a man on the corner of Central Avenue and Holladay Street in Downtown Suffolk, police say.

She’s described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 140 pounds with a slim build, and has long gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black stretch pants, white Puma shoes and a white fleece jacket. An attached photo is several years old, police said.

Police say she’s considered endangered due to her age and the fact that she’s new to the area.

Anyone who sees Ward is asked to not approach and contact emergency communications at 757-923-2350, option 8.