PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 7-Eleven on Victory Blvd. in Portsmouth was robbed Thursday morning.

Dispatchers say it happened around 5 a.m. at the store in the 3900 block of Victory Blvd., across from the Wendy’s at Belmont Avenue.

No injuries were reported and officers were still at the scene as of 7 a.m.

No suspect information is available at this time.