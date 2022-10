PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police need help to find a 69-year-old man reported missing.

Carl W. Hopkins was last seen at a bus stop at Hight Street and Watson Street, after walking away from 2700 London Boulevard, police say. That’s the address for the Safe Harbor Recovery Center.

Hopkins was last seen wearing a shirt with blue and black squares, black pants and reddish brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PPD Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536.