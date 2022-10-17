NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police need help to find a missing 69-year-old man.

Fred L. Branton was last seen around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 in the 1300 block of N. Military Highway. That’s near the Norfolk Technical Center.

Branton is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 145 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes and a gray beard. He may be in a greenish silver 2007 Toyota Avalon with South Carolina plates.

Police say he suffers from health issues and may need medical attention. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com/1126.