66-year-old missing man was heading to Newport News, authorities say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 66-year-old missing man was last seen Tuesday morning heading into Newport News, authorities say.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office say Gary Wayne Grey was last seen around Otis Street in the Kiln Creek area around 10 a.m.

He was wearing a black T-shirt and green pants. He’s about 6 feet tall, 200 pounds with a large scar on the left side of his face. He has no top teeth and brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the sheriff office’s tip line at (757) 890-4999.