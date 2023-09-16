HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Public Safety Communications received a call around 4:40 p.m. in reference to a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in the 1400 block of Aberdeen Road in Hampton.

The driver was a 62-year-old man from Newport News. He was located laying in the roadway with serious injury, and transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The driver’s identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Aberdeen Road toward W. Mercury Boulevard, when the driver lost control and struck a pole, police said.

This investigation is ongoing.