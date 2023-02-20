ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Smithfield Police and Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at the Jersey Park Apartments Sunday evening.

Officials said they were notified of the shooting around 7:08 p.m. at the Jersey Park Apartments, located in the 700 block of West Main Street.

When units arrived on scene, they located a 62-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. The man has been transported to a local hospital for treatment, and is stable.

According to police, unknown suspect(s) left the scene by vehicle prior the police’s arrival on scene.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, visiting www.P3tips.com, or submitting an email via investigations@smithfieldva.gov