PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting last month that left one man dead and another severely injured.

Avery Peoples was apprehended on October 16 and charged with first-degree murder, malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon, among other crimes.

A witness told police that in the lead up to the shooting, Brown had kicked out a group of people that included Peoples, who returned a short time later. Brown told him he needed to pat him down for weapons before he could go back inside. Peoples turned around, appearing to comply, but then the shots rang out.

Investigators counted over 60 bullet casings at the scene. One witness said the shooting lasted for 30 seconds.

Brown, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was hit in the head and face. According to the medical examiner, he was also shot multiple times in the back.

Another man was struck in the face and the bullet ended up lodged near his spinal cord resulting in “serious bodily injury and permanent physical impairment,” according to a search warrant filed in order to obtain Peoples’ DNA.

A third man who was also on the porch responded by jumping over the railing and falling to the ground, breaking his arm in the process. It’s unclear if he was also shot.

At least one bullet passed through the front door and into an interior wall. A nearby vehicle suspected to belong to Peoples was also damaged by gunfire.

In searching that car, police found a Glock-19 with a maroon bandana wrapped around the handle. Speaking with witnesses, they were shown a photo of Peoples wearing what looked to be the same bandana.

He’s scheduled to appear in Portsmouth General District Court on Dec. 16.