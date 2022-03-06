6 displaced, including 3 kids, following house fire on Battery Ave in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Six people were displaced following a house fire in Suffolk early Sunday afternoon.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the call for the fire came in around 12:10 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Battery Avenue. The first units arrived at 12:14 p.m.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing heavy fire showing from the first-floor window on the side of the two-story home.

The fire was marked under control at 12:36 p.m. The first floor of the home sustained heavy fire damage with smoke damage to the entire home.

3 adults and 3 kids were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. There were no injuries reported by firefighters of the residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Battery Ave. House Fire, March 6, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

