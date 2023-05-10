SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Six people are displaced following a fire on Woodshire Way in Suffolk Tuesday night.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue received reports of a residential fire just after 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Woodshire Way, near Nansemond Parkway and Woodlake Terrace.

Officials say crews found heavy smoke and fire inside of a garage upon their arrival to the scene.

All occupants of home were evacuated before firefighters arrived.

Five adults and one child have been displaced with assistance from the Red Cross.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire was reported out at approximately 11:56 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.