VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Around 70 soldiers assigned to the Virginia National Guard’s Virginia Beach-based 529th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Headquarters, 329th Regional Support Group will enter federal active service for duty in Poland in January 2024.

This is all according to an announcement by Maj. Gen. James W. Ring, the Adjutant General of Virginia on Oct. 18.

10 On Your Side will interview with crews on Oct. 20 about the upcoming departure.

“A combat sustainment support battalion is a multifunctional logistics headquarters exercising mission command for assigned companies, teams and detachments to provide maintenance support as well as distribution of food, fuel, ammunition and other vital supplies,” according to a release.

The 529th will have a departure ceremony in Virginia Beach in January 2024 before soldiers are scheduled to report to Fort Cavazos, TX, for about 25 days of mobilization training before deploying overseas to Eastern Europe, the release states.

This is the fourth federal active duty deployment for the 529th since being federally recognized in 2009, according to a release. The 529th had previous deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq and Kuwait. They are scheduled for deployment for one year, but could be extended if needed.

“Once again, the experienced logisticians of the 529th are answering the call to deploy overseas and provide world-class sustainment support to critical operations supporting the interests of the United States and our allies,” Ring said, in a release.