500-acre wildfire in Surry County; no injuries reported

Wildfire in Surry County March 4, 2022. Photo taken from point of view of a VDOF wildland firefighter inside a bulldozer working to contain the fire. (Photo courtesy: Virginia Department of Forestry)

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A wildfire in Surry County spread through at least 500 acres Friday.

The Virginia Department of Forestry posted on social media around 5:30 p.m. Friday saying they were working to contain the wildfire in central Surry County.

The fire at that time had spread through 500 acres, but was 90% contained, the VDOF said.

Full containment was expected by nightfall, the VDOF said. The department had several workers and three bulldozers on-scene to contain the blaze.

The post didn’t specify where in the county the fire was located.

As of 5:30 p.m., there was no damage to structures or homes, nor injuries reported. Some hunting camps and a small cemetery were threatened, but crews said were able to protect them from the fire as of the time of the social media post.

THE VDOF warned residents of smoke in the area.