NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Five area high school basketball standouts have been nominated to play in the 2023 McDonald’s All American Games in Houston.

They include three girls – Kennedy Harris (Hampton HS), Diamond Wiggins (Norview HS, Norfolk) and Zakiya Stephenson (Princess Anne HS, Virginia Beach) – and two boys, Jordan Leaks (Phoebus HS, Hampton) and Etienne Strothers (Menchville HS, Newport News).

They are among the 722 players across the U.S. who were nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games selection committee.

The top 24 girls and boys will be revealed between 3 and 4 p.m. Jan. 24 on NBA Today on ESPN , and announced across ESPN’s various platforms.

The Powerade Jam Fest will take place at 7:30 p.m. ET March 27 on ESPN2, and the McDonald’s All American Girls game will be at 6:30 p.m. ET March 28 on ESPN2, with the boys game to immediately follow at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.