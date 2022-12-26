CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two adults and three children have been displaced after a fire Monday afternoon in the Western Branch area of Chesapeake.

The fire caused significant damage to the home and also took the life of a few pets, firefighters said. The family wasn’t at the home in the 2600 block of Meadows Landing Road at the time, but a neighbor called in the fire around 3:08 p.m.

Firefighters from Chesapeake, Suffolk and Portsmouth were able to quickly extinguish the flames and rescue a majority of the pets inside, but some were found dead.

The cause is still under investigation and the residents have made living arrangements.