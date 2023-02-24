NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Five people were arrested Thursday in a multi-jurisdiction gun operation in Newport News and Hampton.

According to a Facebook post from the Newport News Police Department, five federal arrest warrants and four search warrants were executed in Newport News and Hampton early Thursday morning.

Police say all five suspects were arrested on gun charges and three of them were also charged with narcotics offenses. All suspects were taken into custody without incident.

The suspects and their charges are listed below:

Montrell Boone: Two counts of illegal possession of a machine gun

Montrell Bushnell: Two counts of illegal possession of a machine gun and distribution of cocaine

Cecil Donelson: Five counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and illegal possession of a machine gun

Lemon Hill: Four counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, two counts of illegal possession of a machine gun, conspiracy and to distribute cocaine, and two counts of distributing cocaine

Montrell Hill: Two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and two counts of disturbing cocaine

Five arrested in multi-jurisdiction operation ( Photo Courtesy: Newport News Police Department)

During the arrests, police were also able to seize 14 guns (one of which was stolen out of Newport News), 22 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and around 550 grams of suspected marijuana.