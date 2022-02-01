49-year-old dies in crash on Route 611 in Mathews County

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 49-year-old driver died after a crash Tuesday morning in Mathews County.

Virginia State Police say it happened on Route 611 south of Route 14 (John Clayton Memorial Highway) when Chad Andrew Green was operating his 2015 Ford Mustang at high speeds heading south on Route 611.

Police say he lost control of the vehicle, ran off the shoulder, overcorrected across the road and struck a ditch. The car then went airborne and struck several trees. Green, of Elsies Lane in Mathews, died on impact and wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, police said.

No other details in the crash are currently available.