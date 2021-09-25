46-year-old man dies following single-vehicle crash in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a man in Sussex County died following a single-vehicle crash Friday evening.

According to state police, the crash occurred around 11:50 p.m. Friday on Rock Branch Road, west of Little Mill Road.

The driver, identified as 46-year-old Domingo A. Baca Lacayo, was traveling westbound on Rocky Branch Road when he lost control of his vehicle and ran off the roadway.



State Police say the vehicle overturned several times and ejected Lacayo who was not wearing his seatbelt.



Lacayo died at the scene due to injuries sustained from the crash. Officials say his family members have been notified of his passing.