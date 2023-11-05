MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 46-year-old man is dead after a fatal motorcycle crash in Middlesex County.

On Saturday around 11:40 p.m., police were called to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Burrells Marina Road and Route 602/Old Virginia Street.

Troopers say Ulysses Wise Jr., of Mattaponi, Virginia, was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Burrells Marina Road when he went through the intersection without stopping at the stop sign. Wise lost control and hit a VDOT sign before hitting a tree which caused him to be thrown from the motorcycle.

At this time, investigators do not know if alcohol was a contributing factor in this crash.

