400 turkeys being given out Wednesday at Norfolk funeral home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Graves Funeral Home in Norfolk is giving out 400 turkeys on Wednesday for their annual turkey giveaway, which is now in its 12th year.

This year’s event is open to the public at large, and anyone can drive up starting at noon Wednesday to receive a free turkey.

The turkeys will be given on a first-come-first-served basis, so it’s good to get in line early. One turkey will be given per family per vehicle.

Graves Funeral Home is located at 1631 Church Street in Norfolk. Their phone number is 757-622-1085.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10