SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A four-year-old boy was killed in a shooting on Pine Street Sunday night.

According to police, the shooting happened in a home in the 200 block of Pine Street around 9 p.m.

Suffolk Fire and EMS treated the boy at the scene, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police confirmed that one suspect is in custody.

The shooting is still under investigation.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the victim, and the incidents that led up to the shooting.