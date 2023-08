NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three men and one woman were shot overnight in Norfolk.

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital says three of the victims are in serious condition and one is in good condition. They say all brought themselves to the hospital starting around 2:30 a.m.

The exact scene of the shooting is still unclear, but WAVY has reached out to Norfolk police. Though there is police presence at the 7-Eleven near Norfolk State University.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.