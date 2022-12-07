CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Four people have been displaced as the result of a fire to a home Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of Melonie Court in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake.

There were no injuries, according to Capt. Steven Bradley of the Chesapeake Fire Department. Investigators have ruled the fire accidental.

Firefighters got the call at 4:14 p.m., and two of the home’s residents were there at the time and reported the fire. Companies from Fire Station 5 arrived three minutes later and reported smoke coming from the one-story home. Everyone in the home, including two pets, evacuated safely.

The fire was put out and called under control at 4:34 p.m. The home sustained significant fire and smoke damage, and Bradley said the home will not be habitable until repairs are made.

