VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two adults and two children were displaced following a fire in the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach Wednesday evening.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department was dispatched to a single-family residential fire in the 2200 block of Trant Lake Drive in the Laurel Cove subdivision around 7:38 p.m., with the first unit arriving about four minutes later to find heavy smoke coming from the backyard with flames along the fence and edge of the single-story residence, the fire department said, with the fire spreading quickly up the side of the structure.

The fire was declared under control at 8 pm., and the fire was out eight-minutes later.

There were no reported injuries to people or pets at the home, or to firefighters.

The fire is under investigation.