NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Four people and a pet dog have been displaced after a residential fire in Newport News Friday morning.

The Newport News Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Whaler Drive around 3:18 a.m. for the report of a fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the two-story, single-family home in flames. This caused significant damage to the home.

The fire was marked under control at 4:04 a.m.

Two adults, two children, and a dog have been displaced following the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

