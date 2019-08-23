4 charged after task force seizes heroin, guns, cash in Elizabeth City operation

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Four people were charged after a Pasquotank County drug task force raided a home in Elizabeth City on Tuesday.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post the Albemarle Drug Task Force conducted an operation in the 400 block of Church Street.

Deputies seized two ounces of heroin, two loaded handguns, 60 prescription pills and over $9,800 in cash. The controlled substances seized had a street value of around $12,000, the post said.

The sheriff’s office charged four people following the operation.

Yakim Amasiah Paige is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV drugs and maintaining a dwelling.

Jonathan Victor Duong is charged with trafficking heroin and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Jahemian Tyke Raynor is charged with Trafficking Heroin. Shelby Alexis Williard is charged with maintaining a dwelling.

The sheriff’s office said Paige, Duong, Raynor and Williard received secured bonds of $150,000, $50,000, $25,000 and $5,000.