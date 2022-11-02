NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Four men have been arrested in connection to a shooting Saturday evening on East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The four men – Lajshon A. Andrews, 19, Antonio L. Brown Jr., 25, Kejuante L. Jackson, 24, and Jalik L. Davis, 19 – were charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. Davis also faces a concealed weapon charge.

Jalik Davis Antonio Brown Kejuante Jackson

Lajshon Andrews

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, police said there was a shooting in the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. A woman reported that she was driving her vehicle when it was struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported, according to police.

Soon after the incident, police observed the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information related to this shooting can contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.