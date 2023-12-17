VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Four adults, one child, two dogs and a cat are displaced after a fire in Virginia Beach on Dec. 17, officials said.

Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire on the 440 block of Bernadotte Court in the Foxfire Subdivision.

Courtesy: VBFD Courtesy: VBFD Courtesy: VBFD

The crew was dispatched around 5:50 p.m. and arrived around five minutes later to see heavy smoke coming from the first floor of a two-story house.

The fire was marked out at around 6:30 p.m. The fire started in the kitchen and was determined to be accidental. No injuries were reported. Red Cross is assisting.