4 adults, 2 children displaced after house fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Fire crews in Norfolk responded in the 7900 Block of Old Ocean View Road for a residential structure fire on Sunday.

Officials say the call came in around 5 p.m.

Battalion Chief Langley with the Norfolk Fire Department said, upon arrival fire crews made contact with a fire inside a bedroom.

“The fire was contained to the single bedroom,” said Langley.

Due to smoke and ventilation, four Adults and two Childen were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

Langley says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

