UPDATE: The outage appears to have been restored, Dominion’s outage map shows. Dominion says a squirrel jumped on a power line and caused the outage. The squirrel sadly did not make it.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — More than 3,600 power outages have been reported Thursday morning in Suffolk.

The cause of the outage in the area of Wilroy Road and Route 58 is still unknown, but Dominion says a crew has been dispatched and power is expected to be restored between 9 a.m. and noon.

As of 7:38 a.m., 3,634 Dominion Energy customers didn’t have power, Dominion’s outage map shows.

