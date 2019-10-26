39 Norfolk students to join Councilwoman in Japan

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – On October 29, 39 students from the Governor’s School for the Arts will travel to the Japanese cities of Hiroshima, Osaka, Miyazaki, Kitakyushu, and Tokyo for two weeks.

Norfolk’s Councilwoman, Mamie B. Johnson will visit the students as a part of the Norfolk’s 60-year partnership with Kitakyushu.

Volunteer organizations in both the United States and Japan are sponsoring the event with the Governor’s School. The students will promote the long-lasting mutual friendship and goodwill between Hampton Roads and its Japanese sister cities of Kitakyushu, a 60-year Sister city of Norfolk and Miyazaki, a 27-year Sister City of Virginia Beach.

For one Student, Eli Gorman who attends both Norview High School and the Governor’s School for the Arts this will be his first trip outside of the county.

“I’m a little nervous and excited for the students’ reactions to our performance. I met some of the students over the summer, and that was amazing. We are all so passionate about the performance. I can’t wait to see them again.” Says Student, Eli Gorman



“I am proud to represent the City of Norfolk as part of this delegation. This trip provides the scholars participating with an opportunity to enhance not only their own success, but the region’s success in the global economy, and in the workplace upon graduation.” Says Norfolk Councilwoman, Mamie B. Johnson



The students will have the opportunity to perform in a premier event in Tokyo, with the support of Nittaidai, the Nippon Sport Science University, which visited Hampton Roads in 2010.

This experience will afford participants the opportunity of a homestay, and adaptation of the Japanese way of life through the people-to-people exchange program.